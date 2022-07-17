Amber Rose Explains Why She Doesn’t Believe in God/Jesus – Buddhism is More Her Speed | WATCH

*Amber Rose expounds on her spiritual beliefs after saying she doesn’t believe in God.⁠ #Muva Rose recently sat down with the “It’s Tricky” podcast and spoke about spirituality.

When asked did she believe in God, Rose said she believes in science but not necessarily, a higher being.⁠

⁠

“Like a higher power? That was like, here’s the people, and here’s the Earth, and here’s the planets? No,” the model said. “I believe in science more than an invisible entity named God.”⁠

⁠

Further into the interview, Rose clarified that she is not into Scientology, though.⁠

“I am not a Scientologist, no,” she said. “I just don’t understand how the first human species was on Earth six to eight million years ago. And religion just started two thousand years ago,” Amber said.”

⁠

Rose says she did grow up in the church sometimes whenever her mom felt like attending.⁠

⁠

“My mom had her moments where she was really heavy in the church. Then it was like, you can’t watch The Simpsons or these kinds of cartoons because that’s the devil. And then it was like, alright, you can watch it now. I’m done with it. They do some wild sh*t. I don’t f*ck with that church anymore.”

Rose said she’d rather practice Buddhism because it focuses more on living righteously.

“I just have a lot of questions,” she said about Christianity. “I prefer Buddhism because it’s not really a religion. It’s like a philosophy, just to be a good person. And they accept you for your mistakes.”

Not being judged and being free of double standards is important to Rose. She’s been an advocate of being sex positive when it comes to women. It’s actually been a theme of her new rap songs “Get Your Hoe On (GYHO)” and her latest single “Gotcha.” On “Gotcha,” which was produced by Mannie Fresh, she brags about her sexual prowess and how it keeps men in a trance while her pocket stay on swole, reports Madamenoire.

“Rose’s unapologetic music continues to align with her core beliefs to empower women and continue to push the envelope and spark conversation of equality,” read the song’s description. Listen to it immediately below. And below Rose’s music video is her full “It’s Tricky” podcast interview (and even more).





