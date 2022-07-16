Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Proceed with ‘Bad Boys 4’ Production | VIDEO

*As you know, awhile back Will Smith hit the headlines for assaulting Chris Rock, an incident that caused a halt to the “Bad Boys 4” production. However, Martin Lawrence has confirmed that the work for the film has restarted and the fans shouldn’t worry.

It was a sad moment as the entire film industry distanced itself from Will Smith, the “King Richard” star. Lawrence reassured fans that he and Smith are lifetime “Bad Boys.”

Lawrence had an interview with Ebony, during which he addressed everything regarding his professional relationship with Smith. Asked whether he would still work with the icon after the slapping incident, Lawrence hinted that he had no intention of canceling their partnership and walking away from his friend.

He alluded that they would still be working together on the fourth season of the “Bad Boys” film, a franchise that has received immense support from the fans.

Martin Lawrence further displayed his empathy for Will Smith during the interview when he discussed renowned actor and comedy legend Eddie Murphy. He said that the latter saved his career via a relaunching role in 1999, in a comedy movie dubbed “Life.” Lawrence was going through a tumultuous phase of life that saw the entire industry distance itself from him. He further explained how tough it was for him but Eddie still preserved the role exclusively for him – he loves and appreciates him for his bold decision up to date.

In another case, Lawrence received amazing love for his iconic sitcom, after airing the show’s reunion special on BET. He recently opened up about reviving his shelved plans for a Shenehneh and Wanda film. The comedian and actor told Jimmy Fallon last month that if he ever gets a chance to work with Jamie Foxx, the outcome would be incredible and lovable.

Lawrence is also set to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later in the year.