Ricky Martin Accused of Incestuous Relationship with Nephew – Entertainer Denies it | VIDEO

*The man who accused #RickyMartin of domestic violence earlier this month is said to have been his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadis Sanchez.

According TMZ, who cites Spanish news website Marca as its source, Dennis has made some serious allegations against the singer, such as sharing an incestuous relationship with him which later turned abusive.

The romance is believed to have lasted for seven months before Dennis called things off, which was when Ricky allegedly became obsessive over his family member and even showed up to his home unannounced. The identity of Ricky’s nephew was revealed today by his brother, Eric Martin, with the Latin hitmaker expected to go to court regarding the case on July 21.

The lawsuit was filed in Puerto Rico where the penalties for crimes such as incest are much harsher, with sources saying Ricky could face up to 50 years behind bars if he’s found guilty. A rep for the 50-year-old has vehemently denied the claims.

Surely it comes as n o surprise that Ricky Martin is denying allegations that he was involved in a romantic relationship with his nephew, reports NBC News.

In a statement to TODAY, Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer, says, “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting,” he continued. “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Martin’s lawyer spoke to TODAY after rumors began circulating online on Friday. Singer did not identify Martin’s nephew by name and it was not immediately clear if the nephew has legal representation.