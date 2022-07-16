Idris and Sabrina Elba Launch S’able Labs – A ‘Genderless’ Skincare Line | VIDEO

*Idris and Sabrina Elba, the British power couple have gone into business as a team, launching a luxurious and gender-inclusive skincare line on July 12. They were among the first people to speak out about the COVID-19 pandemic (at the onset), which they weathered together, after which they proceeded in search of new projects to keep themselves busy while uplifting others during the hard period.

Fortunately, one of the projects by the couple recently became a success. The project dubbed S’able Labs is a genderless skincare line, and the name is believed to be “Elbas” spelled backward. It is designed to promote overall wellness among people of all backgrounds, genders, and ethnicities.

In an interview with Vogue, Sabrina explained how the couple was the pandemic disconnected them from their community. She also discussed how self-care was something crucial, but they had not thought of it pre-pandemic, reports TheGrio.

They also noticed that the existing wellness space focused more on whiteness and gender. So, they chose to create something that filled the gap – something that looked, felt, and spoke like them – an all-inclusive brand that doesn’t overlook the melanated skin.

The outcome is an affordable luxurious product, formulated and exclusively designed to promote overall skin health by targeting inflammation and hyperpigmentation. Furthermore, the product also intends to create a more personal experience among the users.

Sabrina hopes the product serves as a way of sharing good energy with the customers and making them feel happier after using it. She perceives self-care as a crucial aspect of relationships and partnerships as it ensures that you feel good about yourself and you can share it with others – the feeling is infectious. Similar to many of us, the lockdown created strong isolation that compromised the ability to form strong communal bonds and self-care. Fortunately, S’able Labs is here to revitalize these notions.

The couple announced the skincare line first during an episode on Coupledom, their podcast series. They described the product as a testament to their love, and while dedicating the podcast as a platform for people to manifest healthy partnerships and promote new ventures among couples. According to Sabrina’s promotional video on Instagram, the product line is a way of showing off their unity. You can also learn more about the product on its official Instagram page.

Sabrina, during the Vogue interview, explains how S’able has brought the couple closer together. While Idris is newly into the skincare game, combining their efforts is the glue that keeps them on this new but amazing skincare journey.