Are YOU ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses?!’ and Vivica A. Fox | WATCH

*The Lifetime Movie Network has returned with the dynamic and soapy “wrong” franchise with the hit four part movie series, “Keeping Up with the Joneses,” airing four consecutive Fridays beginning July 8 at 8/7c.

The four two-hour films are executive produced and star Vivica A. Fox. She plays the matriarch of a wealthy family, who along with her four stepdaughters, played by Arie Thompson, Jasmine Aivaliotis, Shellie Sterling and Ciara Carter will stop at nothing to protect their business and family after they are threatened.

This week, Fox held a red carpet event in Los Angeles to celebrate the world premiere of the third film “Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Marriage” with all of the stars from the cast in attendance.

Before the beginning of the premiere, Fox said “she’s honored and proud of these movies.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Damon Wayans On How ‘In Living Color’ Influenced Super Bowl Halftime Shows | Video

Immerse yourself in the series – starting with “Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Nemesis”, then “Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Murder”, followed by “Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Marriage” and “Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Inside Man.”

“Keeping Up With the Joneses” is the fun summer show you are going to fall deeply enthralled with. There are so many twists and turns that you’ll be watching as part detective and part family member.

Make sure to catch up on “Keeping Up with the Joneses: The Wrong Nemesis” and July 15 you can watch “Keeping Up with the Joneses: The Wrong Murder” all on The Lifetime Movie Network!