Meet the Youngest Black Person Ever Accepted to Medical School

*Meet 13-year-old Alena Analeigh — the youngest Black person ever accepted into medical school in the U.S.

Analeigh shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, noting that she had been “accepted into Med School at 13.”

“Today I’m just grateful. I graduated High school LAST YEAR at 12 years old and here I am one year later I’ve been accepted into Med School at 13. I’m a junior in college. Statistics would have said I never would have made it,” she posted.

As reported by Black Wall St. Times, Analeigh will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine. “She is currently enrolled in undergrad programs at both Arizona State University and Oakwood University, an HBCU in Huntsville, Alabama,” the outlet writes.

“I really want to leave my mark on the world. And lead a group of girls that know what they can do,” Analeigh told News 12.

“I think viral immunology really came from my passion for volunteering and going out there engaging with the world,” she said.

Analeigh is on a mission to support girls of color in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). She started The Brown STEM Girl outlet through which she intends to send girls aged 12-17 to Singapore to the Art Science Museum. She also runs a scholarship program called the Brown STEM Girl Scholarship Program.

“Based on evidence, by removing the financial barriers to college, a dedicated scholarship can enable high-potential, minority students to excel in their course work, graduate college, and continue their journey to making a difference in the world through STEM,” her website says, according to the report.

“What I want from healthcare is to really show these underrepresented communities that we can help, that we can find cures for these viruses,” said Analeigh, who is NASA’s youngest intern.

“I want to inspire the girls. I want them to see that there are no limits,” she said.

Click here if you’d like to donate to the Brown Stem Girl campaign.