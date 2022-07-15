Friday, July 15, 2022
Kandi Burruss Wants to Know How Shereé Whitfield Afforded Chateau Shereé | Video

By Ny MaGee
RHOA
Kandi Burruss and Shereé Whitfield /Getty

*Kandi Burruss wants to know how her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Shereé Whitfield was able to afford her lavish mansion, Chateau Shereé.

Burruss had many questions during a recent episode of her YouTube series, “Speak On It,” in which she mentioned Whitfield’s gorgeous estate. She also questioned if Shereé’s former felon boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams paid for some of the home’s pricey amenities. As noted by The YBF, Tyrone served time in federal prison for a $5 million wire fraud scheme. 

“Shereé wasn’t on our show for a lot of seasons, so I hate to ask this question, but I gotta ask the question that a lot of people are gonna ask,” Kandi said. “When she starts talking about the money that she paid for the $10,000 chandelier, the $7,000 this…I’m like, was this the Tyrone money paying for this?”

She continued, “Was it another secret boo that we don’t know about? And she said she was holding out for Tyrone this whole time, while that house was getting done. But, that house got done! And, for most of that time, she had left us, she wasn’t with the Housewives no more.”

”Who’s working?” she asked. “Where is the $10,000 chandelier checks coming from?? I’m just curious! I’m just speaking for the people because the people want to know.”

When a producer suggests Shereé paid for the mansion with profits from her clothing line, She By Shereé, Kandi replies, ”Y’all do realize She By Shereé is not out yet. It’s not out yet.”

Watch Kandi speak on it via the YouTube clip above (beginning at the 6:30-minute mark).

Previous article
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

