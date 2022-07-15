Friday, July 15, 2022
Damon Wayans On How ‘In Living Color’ Influenced Super Bowl Halftime Shows | Video

By Ny MaGee
*Damon Wayans is speaking out about how “In Living Color” changed the way the Super Bowl Halftime Show is produced.

The beloved sketch comedy series ran for five seasons from 1990 to 1994. “In Living Color” spawned the careers of many A-listers including David Alan Grier, Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, Rosie Perez, and Jennifer Lopez.

During an insightful interview with “Ebro In The Morning,”  Wayans explained how one particular episode influenced the future of Super Bowl Halftime Shows. Per The Jasmine Brand, during the 3rd season of “In Living Color,” FOX aired a live episode to compete with the Super Bowl halftime show on CBS.

“You know we started the Super Bowl halftime show? Like we set it off, before ‘Living Color,’ it was marching bands. It was the worst. It wasn’t even entertainment. Then we came and we did ‘In Living Color, ‘ the Super Bowl halftime show, and had a huge audience. The next year they brought Michael Jackson,” said Wayans.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by damonkwayans (@damonkwayans)

Some of the acts to hit the Super Bowl halftime show stage over the years have included Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and the 2022 Emmy-nominated performance by Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J.Blige and Snoop Dogg. According to reports, over 29 million households watched the performance.

Wayans went on to recall how much fun the cast had together.  “It was live; that’s what crazy about it. It was like the most fun we had doing ‘In Living Color…’ Me and David had our little thing where we would hide stuff from each other in the rehearsal, and you wouldn’t even know what we was going to do,” Wayans said. 

He added, “Then my goal was to make him laugh, and his goal was to make me laugh, and man, we would get in trouble all the time.”

Watch Damon’s full interview below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebro In The Morning (@ebrointheam)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

