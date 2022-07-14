Thursday, July 14, 2022
HomeNews
News

Taye Diggs Avoids Questions About Alleged Girlfriend Apryl Jones | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Diggs and Jones dating
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

*Taye Diggs avoided questions about his relationship with Apryl Jones during a recent interview with Fox 5 NY. 

When asked about their relationship status, Diggs said “We’re cool. We’re enjoying ourselves. We’re having a lot of fun.”

“These are crazy times, so we’re just trying to have as much fun as we can and look for opportunities to laugh at ourselves,” he added, Ace Showbiz reports. 

The pair haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship but both Apryl, 35, and Taye, 51, have posted several photos and videos of each other on their respective social media accounts. 

READ MORE: Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs Are the Internet’s Favorite New Couple [PICS/VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“Rumors of the two being an item were initially sparked when the pair were spotted attending a holiday party together in Hollywood late 2021,” per MadameNoire.  

Diggs was previously married to actress Idina Menzel with whom he shares son Walker Nathaniel Diggs. Meanwhile, Jones is the baby mama of singer Omarion and she was previously romantically linked to Dr. Dre

Jones previously posted a red carpet moment of her and Diggs on Instagram, along with the caption: “I LAUGH MY A** OFF WITH YOU! YOU’RE SO F’ING DOPE!”

Diggs responded to the post, writing: “Who? Me? I’m the lucky one.” The comment has since been deleted.

He credits social media for putting him in touch with the reality TV star.

“I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and I just texted, or whatever it’s called, and said that she was hilarious,” Diggs told Fox 5 NY. “She helped me get a million followers. I love that stuff like that just kind of comes organically.”

He went on to say that it was his 12-year-old son who convinced him to join TikTok. 

“It’s his fault. He told me to get on [TikTok] but… I didn’t know how to put the music on with the lip-syncing. They should make that way easier,” he shared. “I’ve got to be honest, it’s selfish. I just want to make him laugh.”

Previous articleKanye West and Dr. Dre Earn First Emmy Nominations
Next article‘Brat Loves Judy​’ Exclusive Clip: Judy and the Wedding Planner Discuss $130,000 Wedding Mistake | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO