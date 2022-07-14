Taye Diggs Avoids Questions About Alleged Girlfriend Apryl Jones | Video

*Taye Diggs avoided questions about his relationship with Apryl Jones during a recent interview with Fox 5 NY.

When asked about their relationship status, Diggs said “We’re cool. We’re enjoying ourselves. We’re having a lot of fun.”

“These are crazy times, so we’re just trying to have as much fun as we can and look for opportunities to laugh at ourselves,” he added, Ace Showbiz reports.

The pair haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship but both Apryl, 35, and Taye, 51, have posted several photos and videos of each other on their respective social media accounts.

READ MORE: Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs Are the Internet’s Favorite New Couple [PICS/VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“Rumors of the two being an item were initially sparked when the pair were spotted attending a holiday party together in Hollywood late 2021,” per MadameNoire.

Diggs was previously married to actress Idina Menzel with whom he shares son Walker Nathaniel Diggs. Meanwhile, Jones is the baby mama of singer Omarion and she was previously romantically linked to Dr. Dre.

Jones previously posted a red carpet moment of her and Diggs on Instagram, along with the caption: “I LAUGH MY A** OFF WITH YOU! YOU’RE SO F’ING DOPE!”

Diggs responded to the post, writing: “Who? Me? I’m the lucky one.” The comment has since been deleted.

He credits social media for putting him in touch with the reality TV star.

“I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and I just texted, or whatever it’s called, and said that she was hilarious,” Diggs told Fox 5 NY. “She helped me get a million followers. I love that stuff like that just kind of comes organically.”

He went on to say that it was his 12-year-old son who convinced him to join TikTok.

“It’s his fault. He told me to get on [TikTok] but… I didn’t know how to put the music on with the lip-syncing. They should make that way easier,” he shared. “I’ve got to be honest, it’s selfish. I just want to make him laugh.”