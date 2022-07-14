Kehlani Reacts to Wild Viral Video of Her Encounter with Christian Walker | Watch

*Kehlani is speaking out about her wild viral video with right-wing influencer Christian Walker, the son of former NFLer Herschel Walker.

On Wednesday, Walker, 22, shared a clip of his encounter with the singer-songwriter while waiting in a Starbucks drive-thru. The clip shows Christian shouting at Kehlani after he allegedly heard her call him an “a-hole” to the baristas.

“Everyone’s entitled to an opinion — you’re so rude, or you wouldn’t be telling barista workers that I’m an a–hole,” he yells at her from his vehicle before approaching her car window. “Get your drink and go away. I can have an opinion like everybody else. Why are you entitled to an opinion and not me … You’re the a–hole. Get your drink and go.”

Kehlani posted a video saying Christian was upset that there were LGBT flags displayed at the Starbucks location, but no American flags.

READ MORE: Herschel Walker’s Son Rants About Absent Fathers After Secret Siblings Revealed | Video

This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an “a**hole” and to be “safe around me.” Well, I set her straight. I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones. pic.twitter.com/V6X88Wg8tX — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) July 13, 2022

“I wasn’t gonna address it, but I think we should tell the truth,” Kehlani began in her video. “… I go to this Starbucks often, and I also know and can visibly see that everybody that works there is of color, and a lot of them—can’t assume these things—but seem queer to me.”

Kehlani said she informed the workers at the drive-thru window that Christian was a Trump supporter who makes a habit of harassing the LGBTQ community.

“I’m like, ‘Watch out, because he’s coming up here with his f*cking phone ready to record,” Kehlani said. “I’m like, ‘He’s a f*cking asshole,’ because I’ve just watched him be an asshole for the last 10 minutes.”

Before Christian began recording Kehlani, he offered to buy an American flag for the store.

“I see behind me, that kid, Christian Walker, visibly losing his sh-t in the car… This Starbucks is covered in gay flags, trans flags, like, American remixed gay flags. I see him losing his sh-t the whole tim,” said Kehlani in the video.

Kehlani claims Christian began recording her while yelling at her from his car.

“I’m going, ‘I know what you wanna do. You wanna get a reaction out of me so you can go viral,” Kehlani said. “‘and you can post this as some kind of take on people with my political stance, or assumed political stance.”

Kehlani remained calm during her encounter with Christian, both are members of the queer community.

Christian responded to their encounter on Instagram, calling Kehlani “a typical leftist.”