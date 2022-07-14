Kanye West and Dr. Dre Earn First Emmy Nominations

*Kanye West and Dr. Dre are among the first-time Emmy nominees for this year.

Dre along with 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem earned an Emmy nod in the Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special category for their performance during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s three-part “Jeen-Yuhs “documentary about Kanye West is nominated in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series category. The hip-hop star serves as an executive producer on the doc. The project unpacks his childhood and upbringing and rise to fame, among other intimate details that Ye wants his fans to know about him.

The doc highlights how Kanye appreciated his late mother for being his guiding light, inspiration, and counselor in his moments of doubt and difficulties. According to the artist, his success is part of God’s plan, and Ye believes that God placed him in his current position for a reason.

READ MORE: Kanye West Wanted to be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ for a Year: ‘Nobody Missing Me’ | Video

According to Page Six, the rapper’s Mascotte Holdings has filed to trademark “YZYSPLY” for “retail stores [and] retail store services” in addition to “on-line ordering services and on-line retail store services.”

Per the report, “YZYSPLY would offer a broad range of clothing and footwear — everything from ski apparel to G-strings.”

In a 2015 Vanity Fair interview, West discussed having his own stores one day.

“I can see the wood in my head, this beat-up wood. I can feel the energy of the space,” he told the magazine.

“I’ve already embraced the moment of when I finally get to have my own store, which was always a dream of mine. So even though we do really amazing sales online, my dream is just to have my own store. And to have multiples of it.”

You can catch Dre and Ye (if they show up) at the 2022 Emmy Awards on September 12 on ABC. See below for a list of nominees in the top categories.

Outstanding drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding limited series

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Amazing Race”

“Top Chef”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“The Voice”

“Nailed It!”

Outstanding variety talk series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”