Daniel Kaluuya Drops Out of ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

*Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya has reportedly dropped out of the “Black Panther” sequel “Wakanda Forever.”

Kaluuya backed out of the film “due to his schedule conflicts” with Jordan Peele’s new sci-fi thriller “Nope,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. In “Black Panther,” Kaluuya played W’Kabi, best friend to T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

We reported earlier that Leticia Wright is reprising her role of Shuri in BP2 alongside returning cast Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.

Director Ryan Coogler was writing the script for the long-awaited sequel when he learned the sad news that his leading man, Chadwick Boseman had died. The beloved actor passed away in August 2020 at age 43 after a 4-year private battle with colon cancer.

For now, not much is known about how “Black Panther 2” but Marvel decided not to recast the leading role following the death of Boseman. Wright previously explained to Variety that the sequel will honor the actor’s legacy.

“It is an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman, it’s jam-packed with exciting stuff,” she shared.

“We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise,” Wright added. “And we just committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced—and we faced a lot of circumstances, a lot of difficult situations—but we came together as a team, and we poured everything into this movie, so I’m excited for you to see it.”

In 2020, Wright caught heat after sharing an anti-COVID vaccine video on social media. When asked by Variety what she learned from the criticism that came from pro-vaxxers, she said, “I’ve learned that in life, you just have to keep going strong with what you believe in, in terms of your talent, in terms of your desire to impact the world with your art, and that’s exactly what I’m doing and I’m so proud of myself and the movie that’s coming out this year. I’m so proud of it.”