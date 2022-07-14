Thursday, July 14, 2022
HomeNews
News

Daniel Kaluuya Drops Out of ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

By Ny MaGee
0

Ez37X2FWYAQgqjq
Daniel Kaluuya / Twitter

*Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya has reportedly dropped out of the “Black Panther” sequel “Wakanda Forever.”

Kaluuya backed out of the film “due to his schedule conflicts” with Jordan Peele’s new sci-fi thriller “Nope,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. In “Black Panther,” Kaluuya played W’Kabi, best friend to T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

We reported earlier that Leticia Wright is reprising her role of Shuri in BP2 alongside returning cast Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.

Director Ryan Coogler was writing the script for the long-awaited sequel when he learned the sad news that his leading man, Chadwick Boseman had died. The beloved actor passed away in August 2020 at age 43 after a 4-year private battle with colon cancer.

READ MORE: Daniel Kaluuya Fires Hollywood Team, Under the Influence of ‘Life Strategist’ – Close Friends Concerned

Daniel Kaluuya
Chadwick Boseman and Daniel Kaluuya in “Black Panther”

For now, not much is known about how “Black Panther 2” but Marvel decided not to recast the leading role following the death of Boseman. Wright previously explained to Variety that the sequel will honor the actor’s legacy.

“It is an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman, it’s jam-packed with exciting stuff,” she shared.

“We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise,” Wright added. “And we just committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced—and we faced a lot of circumstances, a lot of difficult situations—but we came together as a team, and we poured everything into this movie, so I’m excited for you to see it.”

In 2020, Wright caught heat after sharing an anti-COVID vaccine video on social media. When asked by Variety what she learned from the criticism that came from pro-vaxxers, she said, “I’ve learned that in life, you just have to keep going strong with what you believe in, in terms of your talent, in terms of your desire to impact the world with your art, and that’s exactly what I’m doing and I’m so proud of myself and the movie that’s coming out this year. I’m so proud of it.”

Previous articleAuthorities Confirm Story of 10-Year-Old Rape Victim As Abortion Debate Rages | VIDEO
Next articleShocker! Despite Crime, Chicago Ranked As Second-Best City in the World
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO