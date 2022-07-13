WNBA Players Mock Kelsey Plum’s Tiny All-Star MVP Trophy | Video

*The WNBA is being mocked on social media for presenting Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum with a small All-Star Game MVP trophy.
The trophy “is a small tin cup that one would receive as a participation trophy when they are playing sports in Elementary School,” Hot New Hip Hop writes.
As reported by NBC Chicago, Plum earned the award at the WNBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Chicago.
“Plum was the best player on the floor as she tied the record for most points scored in a single WNBA All-Star Game, matching Maya Moore’s 30 points from 2015,” per Deadspin.
Kelsey Plum and her teammates show off their sense of humor as they make fun of her All-Star MVP trophy ceremony 🤣
📹: Kelseyplum10/IG pic.twitter.com/b25e5DLCny
— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) July 12, 2022
It remains unclear why the WNBA opted for such a small All-Star MVP trophy.
Meanwhile, Plum and her teammates took to social media to make fun of her All-Star MVP trophy — see Twitter video above.
Below is the full list of players to be named Most Valuable Player at the WNBA All-Star Game, via NBC Chicago:
- 1999: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks
- 2000: Tina Thompson, Houston Comets
- 2001: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks
- 2002: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks
- 2003: Nikki Teasley, Los Angeles Sparks
- 2005: Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets
- 2006: Katie Douglas, Connecticut Sun
- 2007: Cheryl Ford, Detroit Shock
- 2009: Swin Cash, Seattle Storm
- 2011: Swin Cash, Seattle Storm
- 2013: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
- 2014: Shoni Schimmel, Atlanta Dream
- 2015: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
- 2017: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
- 2018: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
- 2019: Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever
- 2021: Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
- 2022: Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces