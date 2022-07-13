Wednesday, July 13, 2022
WNBA Players Mock Kelsey Plum’s Tiny All-Star MVP Trophy | Video

By Ny MaGee
WNBA
Kelsey Plum / Twitter

*The WNBA is being mocked on social media for presenting Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum with a small All-Star Game MVP trophy. 

The trophy “is a small tin cup that one would receive as a participation trophy when they are playing sports in Elementary School,” Hot New Hip Hop writes. 

As reported by NBC Chicago, Plum earned the award at the WNBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Chicago.

Plum was the best player on the floor as she tied the record for most points scored in a single WNBA All-Star Game, matching Maya Moore’s 30 points from 2015,” per Deadspin.

It remains unclear why the WNBA opted for such a small All-Star MVP trophy.

Meanwhile, Plum and her teammates took to social media to make fun of her All-Star MVP trophy — see Twitter video above.

Below is the full list of players to be named Most Valuable Player at the WNBA All-Star Game, via NBC Chicago:

  • 1999: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks
  • 2000: Tina Thompson, Houston Comets
  • 2001: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks
  • 2002: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks
  • 2003: Nikki Teasley, Los Angeles Sparks
  • 2005: Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets
  • 2006: Katie Douglas, Connecticut Sun
  • 2007: Cheryl Ford, Detroit Shock
  • 2009: Swin Cash, Seattle Storm
  • 2011: Swin Cash, Seattle Storm
  • 2013: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
  • 2014: Shoni Schimmel, Atlanta Dream
  • 2015: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
  • 2017: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
  • 2018: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
  • 2019: Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever
  • 2021: Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
  • 2022: Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

