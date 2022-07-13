WNBA Players Mock Kelsey Plum’s Tiny All-Star MVP Trophy | Video

*The WNBA is being mocked on social media for presenting Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum with a small All-Star Game MVP trophy.

The trophy “is a small tin cup that one would receive as a participation trophy when they are playing sports in Elementary School,” Hot New Hip Hop writes.

As reported by NBC Chicago, Plum earned the award at the WNBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Chicago.

“Plum was the best player on the floor as she tied the record for most points scored in a single WNBA All-Star Game, matching Maya Moore’s 30 points from 2015,” per Deadspin.

READ MORE: LeBron James Says Brittney Griner Should Question Return to America | Video

Kelsey Plum and her teammates show off their sense of humor as they make fun of her All-Star MVP trophy ceremony 🤣 📹: Kelseyplum10/IG pic.twitter.com/b25e5DLCny — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) July 12, 2022

It remains unclear why the WNBA opted for such a small All-Star MVP trophy.

Meanwhile, Plum and her teammates took to social media to make fun of her All-Star MVP trophy — see Twitter video above.

Below is the full list of players to be named Most Valuable Player at the WNBA All-Star Game, via NBC Chicago: