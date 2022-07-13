Who Wants to Play? New trailer for ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ | Watch

*Who Wants to Play? Watch the new trailer for SXSW sensation “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” directed by Halina Reijn with an ensemble cast featuring Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”), Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Myha’la Herrold (HBO’s “Industry”), Chase Sui Wonders (HBO’s “Generation,” and Rachel Sennott (“Shiva Baby”), with Lee Pace and Pete Davidson.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” follows a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.

But there’s a twist to it all, the film morphs into a horror murder mystery when a trivial game turns into something far deadlier.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” arrives in select theaters August 5, 2022, and goes nationwide August 12, 2022, via A24. Watch the trailer above, which features the new Charli XCX song, “Hot Girl.”

