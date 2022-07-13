Wednesday, July 13, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Who Wants to Play? New trailer for ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ | Watch

By Fahnia Thomas
0

*Who Wants to Play? Watch the new trailer for SXSW sensation “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” directed by Halina Reijn with an ensemble cast featuring Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”), Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Myha’la Herrold (HBO’s “Industry”), Chase Sui Wonders (HBO’s “Generation,” and Rachel Sennott (“Shiva Baby”), with Lee Pace and Pete Davidson.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” follows a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.

But there’s a twist to it all, the film morphs into a horror murder mystery when a trivial game turns into something far deadlier.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” arrives in select theaters August 5, 2022, and goes nationwide August 12, 2022, via A24. Watch the trailer above, which features the new Charli XCX song, “Hot Girl.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: 10 & 14 Yr-Old Brothers Surrender to Police – They Were Wanted for Beating Death of 73-yr-Old Man | VIDEO

Previous articleClass is in Session: High School Offers A Video Gaming Course
Next article50 Cent to Star In and Produce Horror Film ‘Skill House’
Fahnia Thomas

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO