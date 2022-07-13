WAR! Trump Goes At Musk: ‘I Could Have Said Drop to Your Knees and Beg’

*The Twitter fingers war between former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk continues. Tuesday evening, Trump reacted to a series of tweets the Tesla CEO had sent Monday announcing that Trump should give up his political career.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk wrote on Twitter late Monday evening. “Dems should also call off the attack—don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

Musk fired off another tweet saying, “Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America,” Musk continued. “If [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win—he doesn’t even need to campaign.”

Of course, Donald Trump responded to Elon Musk on his social media platform, Truth Social and said, “when Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless,” Trump wrote, “and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it.”

Wait. There’s more …

Meanwhile, Musk appeared unfazed by Trump’s insults on Tuesday.

In response to a Twitter user who tagged Musk in a screenshot of Trump’s post on Tuesday, the billionaire responded with a tweet of his own, stating: “Lmaooo.”

Musk followed up his response with a mocking animated image of “The Simpsons” character, Grampa Simpson, appearing to yell and wave his fist out a window.

The recent spat between Musk and Trump began after the former president called Musk a “bullshit artist” at a rally over the weekend, accusing the billionaire of lying about voting for him in 2016.

So far, reps for Musk at SpaceX and Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment, according to Business Insider.