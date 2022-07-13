Wednesday, July 13, 2022
HomePresidentsDonald Trump
Donald Trump

WAR! Trump Goes At Musk: ‘I Could Have Said Drop to Your Knees and Beg’

By Fisher Jack
0

Donald Trump & Elon Musk
Donald Trump & Elon Musk

*The Twitter fingers war between former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk continues. Tuesday evening, Trump reacted to a series of tweets the Tesla CEO had sent Monday announcing that Trump should give up his political career.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk wrote on Twitter late Monday evening. “Dems should also call off the attack—don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

Musk fired off another tweet saying, “Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America,” Musk continued. “If [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win—he doesn’t even need to campaign.”

Of course, Donald Trump responded to Elon Musk on his social media platform, Truth Social and said, “when Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless,” Trump wrote, “and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Herschel Walker’s Latest Mind-Boggling Comments Prove He’s NOT Ready … for Public Office | WATCH

Wait. There’s more …

Meanwhile, Musk appeared unfazed by Trump’s insults on Tuesday.

In response to a Twitter user who tagged Musk in a screenshot of Trump’s post on Tuesday, the billionaire responded with a tweet of his own, stating: “Lmaooo.”

Musk followed up his response with a mocking animated image of “The Simpsons” character, Grampa Simpson, appearing to yell and wave his fist out a window.

The recent spat between Musk and Trump began after the former president called Musk a “bullshit artist” at a rally over the weekend, accusing the billionaire of lying about voting for him in 2016.

So far, reps for Musk at SpaceX and Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment, according to Business Insider.

Previous articleGo-Kart Racing is All the Rage This Summer with Troy & Truly Adams’ ‘Baby Drivers’ Series | VIDEO
Next articleCollege Football Recruit Making Headlines for His Massive Physique
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO