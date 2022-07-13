Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Quavo Says His Elevator Altercation with Saweetie Makes Him Look Like An Abuser – He’s Right | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Quavo and Saweetie
Saweetie & Quavo

*(We’re) sure we all remember the viral video that appeared to show Quavo and his former girlfriend, Saweetie, involved in some physically aggressive tug-of-war over what appeared to be a suitcase.

After the video made its rounds on social media, it wasn’t long before social users began deeming Huncho an abuser after watching him pull Saweetie into the elevator before she fell to the ground.

During an interview with GQ magazine, Quavo says he hates how the incident made him look. “If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period,” he says. “When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy.”

Quavo didn’t reveal why he couldn’t speak on the incident but it appears he definitely has a problem with the way it tainted his image. **We do not condone violence**

