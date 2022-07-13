Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Take 2! LeBron James Clarifies His Comments on Brittney Griner’s Detainment in Russia | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*LeBron James recently shared his outlook on the #BrittneyGriner situation and says if he were her, he would question returning to the U.S.⁠ By now, we all know the WNBA star is in a terrible situation that has lasted way too long.

Griner was arrested in a Russian airport near Moscow in mid-February on allegations that Russian authorities found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her bag.⁠ She has been held in captivity ever since.⁠

Bron made the comments during a recent taping of “The Shop” and according to the shower trailer that was released the conversation apparently turned to the incarcerated athlete.⁠

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?’”⁠

LeBron James - Brittney Griner - Getty
James doesn’t feel as if the U.S. is doing enough to bring Griner home. Despite her case being covered in America, and across the world.⁠

After the clip went viral, James clarified his statement on Twitter.⁠

“My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome,” Born tweeted Tuesday.⁠

Brittney’s wife, Cherelle Griner, spoke with both President Joe Bide and Vice President Kamala Harris. Notably, it seems the “The Shop” episode may have been filmed before Cherelle spoke to the duo, TMZ reported.⁠

Biden also wrote a letter to Brittney, which she did receive.⁠

