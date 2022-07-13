Khloé Kardashian is Expecting Again with Tristan Thompson … Via Surrogate

*If you’ve been hearing whispers about it, we can now confirm that Khloé Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby via surrogate. Kardashian has been openly talking to friends about having the baby since before Christmas, according to a source, reports Page Six.

And yes, you’re right, will be the second baby for Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, who are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True.

The gossip site says that no one from the Kardashian camp has responded to their request for comment.

Kardashian, 37, and Thompson, 31, we’re already planning on having a second baby together when he was caught up in another cheating scandal in December 2021 — and admitted to fathering his third child.

Another insider shares: “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.’”

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the baby’s birth is “imminent,” while other sources told the outlet the baby may have been born in the last day or two.

Speaking of TMZ, the site notes that Tristan and Khloe broke up last December, so it would appear they decided on the surrogacy before they went separate ways.