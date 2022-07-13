Grandmother Comes Out of Retirement to Become a Lifeguard | Video

*Robin Borlandoe is a 70-year-old Pennsylvania grandmother who has come out of retirement to work as a lifeguard amid a nationwide lifeguard staffing shortage.

Borlandoe, 70, works as a lifeguard for the city of Philadelphia. She told NBC News she wanted “to do something for our kids.”

“They have no place to go,” Borlandoe explained. “Pools are closed all around.”

Borlandoe said her goal, “was just to do something, no matter how small, to help out.”

“I’m very much committed to this,” she said. “This is my reputation. This is my community.”

Meanwhile, per PEOPLE: “Fifty of Philadelphia’s 65 pools are currently open, NBC News reported. Several other cities in the U.S. are also facing lifeguard shortages this summer, including New York City, Chicago, New Orleans and more.”

In Chicago, “$500 bonuses are being offered to Park District employees who refer someone who becomes a lifeguard,” per WTTW.

The Chicago Park District is offering new lifeguards a $600 signing bonus.

“If we cannot recruit at least 300, the number of pools will probably be a very low number,” said Park District Superintendent Rosa Escareño.