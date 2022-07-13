Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Grandmother Comes Out of Retirement to Become a Lifeguard | Video

By Ny MaGee
*Robin Borlandoe is a 70-year-old Pennsylvania grandmother who has come out of retirement to work as a lifeguard amid a nationwide lifeguard staffing shortage.

Borlandoe, 70, works as a lifeguard for the city of Philadelphia. She told NBC News she wanted “to do something for our kids.”

“They have no place to go,” Borlandoe explained. “Pools are closed all around.”

Borlandoe said her goal, “was just to do something, no matter how small, to help out.”

OTHER NEWS: Class is in Session: High School Offers A Video Gaming Course

“I’m very much committed to this,” she said. “This is my reputation. This is my community.”

Hear more from the grandmother of six via the YouTube clip above. 

Meanwhile, per PEOPLE: “Fifty of Philadelphia’s 65 pools are currently open, NBC News reported. Several other cities in the U.S. are also facing lifeguard shortages this summer, including New York CityChicagoNew Orleans and more.”

In Chicago, “$500 bonuses are being offered to Park District employees who refer someone who becomes a lifeguard,” per WTTW.

The Chicago Park District is offering new lifeguards a $600 signing bonus.

“If we cannot recruit at least 300, the number of pools will probably be a very low number,” said Park District Superintendent Rosa Escareño.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

