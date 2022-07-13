Anthony Anderson Reacts to ‘Black-ish’ Emmy Snub: ‘Can You Believe That S***?’ | Video

*The nominations for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with a few noticeable snubs, including the final season of “Black-ish.”
ABC’s “Black-ish” earned 26 nominations over the years but just a single win. The show wrapped in April after an eight-season run. While guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday, series star Anthony Anderson reacted to the snub. The comedy series earned just two craft nominations for its final season: contemporary costumes and contemporary hairstyling, per THR.
“Look, I don’t want to bring the mood down, but I do have a bone to pick with the Academy,” Anderson said. “You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America’s sweetheart, me! That’s right, me — Anthony Anderson — and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross.”
Anderson then turned his attention to his mother, Doris Bowman, who was seated in the audience. “Can you believe that shit, mama?” He continued jokingly, “Look, I’m not saying the voters were stupid for not nominating me or Black-ish or Tracee. I’m saying they’re racist.”
The shows nominated for best comedy all involve murder.
“So Black-ish wasn’t nominated, but we’ve been named the lead suspect in all of those white-people murder shows,” said Anderson.
Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.
Winners of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced on Sept. 12 via NBC. The 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4.
For a full list of the nominees, click here.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight
- Late Night
- The Late Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Limited Series
- Dopesick (Hulu)
- The Dropout (Hulu)
- Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- The White Lotus (HBO)
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Toni Collette, The Staircase
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- John Turturro, Severance
- Christopher Walken, Severance
- Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
- Christian Ricci, Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Outstanding Television Movie
- Chip n Dale Rescue Rangers
- Ray Donovan: The Movie
- Reno 911: The Hunt for Qanon
- The Survivor
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Connie Britton, The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
- Will Poulter, Dopesick
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
- Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Guest Actor in a Comedy
- Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
- Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- James Lance, Ted Lasso
- Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
- Christopher McDonald, Hacks
- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Guest Actress in a Comedy
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
- Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
- Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Guest Actor in a Drama
- Adrien Brody, Succession
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Colman Domingo, Euphoria
- Arian Moayed, Succession
- Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Guest Actress in a Drama
- Hope Davis, Succession
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
- Martha Kelly, Euphoria
- Sanaa Lathan, Succession
- Harriet Walter, Succession
- Lee You-mi, Squid Game