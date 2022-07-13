Anthony Anderson Reacts to ‘Black-ish’ Emmy Snub: ‘Can You Believe That S***?’ | Video

*The nominations for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with a few noticeable snubs, including the final season of “Black-ish.”

ABC’s “Black-ish” earned 26 nominations over the years but just a single win. The show wrapped in April after an eight-season run. While guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday, series star Anthony Anderson reacted to the snub. The comedy series earned just two craft nominations for its final season: contemporary costumes and contemporary hairstyling, per THR.

“Look, I don’t want to bring the mood down, but I do have a bone to pick with the Academy,” Anderson said. “You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America’s sweetheart, me! That’s right, me — Anthony Anderson — and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross.”

Anderson then turned his attention to his mother, Doris Bowman, who was seated in the audience. “Can you believe that shit, mama?” He continued jokingly, “Look, I’m not saying the voters were stupid for not nominating me or Black-ish or Tracee. I’m saying they’re racist.”

The shows nominated for best comedy all involve murder.

“So Black-ish wasn’t nominated, but we’ve been named the lead suspect in all of those white-people murder shows,” said Anderson.

Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

Winners of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced on Sept. 12 via NBC. The 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4.

For a full list of the nominees, click here.

