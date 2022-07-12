Tuesday, July 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Viral Video Shows Kids in San Francisco Encounter Homelessness and Open-air Drug Use | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

*A San Francisco resident’s viral video shows school children getting off a Muni bus in the Tenderloin District where homelessness and “open drug” use appears to have ravaged the city streets. 

Ricci Wynne was on the same bus with a group of school children who just finished ice skating Friday, CBS News reports. When he saw they had to get off in the mid-Market neighborhood, he decided to record the moment via his cell phone (see Twitter video below). 

“I just seen a plethora of drug dealers and homeless people using, smoking off foil and what not. I mean nothing new right? Nothing new, out of the ordinary that you see, but it was just overloaded with these types of individuals. And they had basically hijacked the transit stop right there on 8th and Mission,” said Wynne, per the report. 

Wynne’s video has reportedly received over 2.3 million views as of Sunday morning.

OTHER NEWS: Timothy Loehmann: Cleveland Cop Who Killed Tamir Rice Swiftly Exits New Police Job | VIDEO

“Now ask yourself this question would you want your children to walk through this squalor just to get home from school?” Wynne asks in the post of the video he shared online. 

“For me, what made me almost well up with anger, I had tears and that tingly sensation in the back of your nose that I wanted to cry,” Wynne told reporters after his video went viral. “It was like, these people need to change this system right now. They have to.”

Interim District Attorney Brooke Jenkins vowed to end open-air drug markets in the city. 

“Starting today, drug crime laws will be enforced in this city,” said Jenkins. “We know the largest percentage of children that live in the Tenderloin and they shouldn’t have to walk past drug dealing. They shouldn’t have to endure violence and they shouldn’t have to watch people die on the street of overdose as they walk to school.” 

“I think we’re leaning further to a dystopian drug hell. It’s crazy. It’s too much,” said Wynne, who works with recovering addicts at the Billie Holiday Center, according to the report. 

Previous articleR. Kelly is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage
Next articlePregnant Texas Woman Gets HOV Ticket for Driving Solo – Said Fetus was Her Passenger 🙂 | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO