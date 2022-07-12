Viral Video Shows Kids in San Francisco Encounter Homelessness and Open-air Drug Use | Watch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*A San Francisco resident’s viral video shows school children getting off a Muni bus in the Tenderloin District where homelessness and “open drug” use appears to have ravaged the city streets.

Ricci Wynne was on the same bus with a group of school children who just finished ice skating Friday, CBS News reports. When he saw they had to get off in the mid-Market neighborhood, he decided to record the moment via his cell phone (see Twitter video below).

“I just seen a plethora of drug dealers and homeless people using, smoking off foil and what not. I mean nothing new right? Nothing new, out of the ordinary that you see, but it was just overloaded with these types of individuals. And they had basically hijacked the transit stop right there on 8th and Mission,” said Wynne, per the report.

Wynne’s video has reportedly received over 2.3 million views as of Sunday morning.

OTHER NEWS: Timothy Loehmann: Cleveland Cop Who Killed Tamir Rice Swiftly Exits New Police Job | VIDEO

“Now ask yourself this question would you want your children to walk through this squalor just to get home from school?” Wynne asks in the post of the video he shared online.

“For me, what made me almost well up with anger, I had tears and that tingly sensation in the back of your nose that I wanted to cry,” Wynne told reporters after his video went viral. “It was like, these people need to change this system right now. They have to.”

A mere 4 hours later the same street we had our interview on is littered with drug dealers on one end and homeless addicts on the other ! I know you politicians can’t stand me but I will not stop filming until there’s change @LondonBreed @SpeakerPelosi @GavinNewsom @SenFeinstein pic.twitter.com/VTZmADEYW8 — Ricci Wynne (@RawRicci415) July 11, 2022

Interim District Attorney Brooke Jenkins vowed to end open-air drug markets in the city.

“Starting today, drug crime laws will be enforced in this city,” said Jenkins. “We know the largest percentage of children that live in the Tenderloin and they shouldn’t have to walk past drug dealing. They shouldn’t have to endure violence and they shouldn’t have to watch people die on the street of overdose as they walk to school.”

“I think we’re leaning further to a dystopian drug hell. It’s crazy. It’s too much,” said Wynne, who works with recovering addicts at the Billie Holiday Center, according to the report.