Sherri Shepherd’s New Show Will Unveil A Side of Her We’ve Never Seen! | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Getty

*Sherri Shepherd is speaking out about taking over Wendy Williams timeslot when her own daytime talk show debuts in September. And it won’t be a continuation of Wendy’s old show, either.

“I’ve always dreamed about this,” Shepherd tells PEOPLE of having her own show. “I always wanted something where I could make people laugh, that’s always been my ‘why,’ to make people feel good.”

Shepherd most recently served as one of several rotating celebrity guest hosts of the Wendy Williams show during Wendy’s health-related hiatus from her talk show. 

It’ll come as no surprise that the production company behind “The Wendy Williams Show,” Debmar-Mercury, is also producing Shepherd’s new talk show.

READ MORE: Sherri Shepherd Drops Trailer for New Daytime Talk Show | WATCH

“Going into Wendy, I did it within her format and I guess the viewers liked it, because I love pop culture, but I like to find the lightness and the humor of a hot topic story,” said Shepherd.

“It literally will be everything I haven’t been able to display. You only got to see snippets of what I do when I’m a guest on a talk show or when I was on The View,” she continued. 

“For me it’s got to be fun, escapism,” Shepherd added. “If you’re a mother, specifically a Black mother like me, there’s something that’s always making you scared. Now they’re taking away women’s rights, it’s always something. And I feel like people want to turn on the TV and not have to think about all that. I just want to see something that’s going to make me smile and make me laugh.”

In the promo video for her upcoming talk show simply titled “Sherri,” Shepherd promises to take viewers “on every step of this journey… behind the scenes, on the road, in the studio, rehearsals, interviews and so much more,” she said, as reported by Page Six.

“This is my time,” she added. “It is my lifelong dream to have my own show and it is finally happening.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

