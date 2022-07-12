Tuesday, July 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

LeBron James Says Brittney Griner Should Question Return to America | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

LeBron James talks Brittney Griner
Getty

*LeBron James says WNBA player Brittney Griner should reconsider returning to the US once she is released from a Russian prison. 

Griner has been detained in Russia since February on accusations of smuggling cannabis oil, which is illegal in the country. She has officially been classified as “wrongfully detained,” a US State Department official told CNN in May.

“The Department of State has determined that the Russian Federation has wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Brittney Griner,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

White House officials claim they are working to secure her release. 

READ MORE: Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Smuggling Charges in Russia

Brittney Griner (arrest pic-mugshot)
Russia’s main state-owned news channel, Russia 24, reported this photo was taken of Brittney Griner at a Russian police station holding a sign with her name on it. / Russia 24 (Russian state TV)

An ad for an upcoming episode of LeBron’s show, “The Shop,” shows the NBA star weighing in on Griner’s legal crisis in the country. On Thursday, she pleaded guilty to the drug smuggling charges and now faces 10 years in Russian prison. 

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James asks, rhetorically, in the episode, The Daily Mail reports. “I would be feeling like “Do I even want to go back to America?””

Griner sent a letter to President Joe Biden in which she expressed fear that she may never be able to leave the country. 

“…as I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” she wrote earlier this month.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,’ she continued. ‘It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.

“I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees,’ Griner wrote. ‘Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you.

“I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”

Griner’s arrest at Sheremetyevo airport came a week before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Previous article10 & 14 Yr-Old Brothers Surrender to Police – They Were Wanted for Beating Death of 73-yr-Old Man | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO