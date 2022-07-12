J.B. Smoove Narrates New Comedy Docu-Series ‘Funny My Way’

Audible’s newest original comedy docu-series “Funny My Way,” premiers August 4, 2022.

Narrated by comedian sensation J.B. Smoove (Real Husbands Of Hollywood, Woke, Last O.G.), the six-part Audible Original is a homage to six iconic Black comedians who have broken barriers in the entertainment industry, talking about the everyday struggles in the Black community, fighting for equality while being their authentic, raw selves. The series gives listeners an impactful array of comedic history that goes far beyond their punch lines. “Funny My Way” is executive produced by Team Coco and AYR Media.

Episodes detail the lives and times of Paul Mooney, Flip Wilson, Rudy Ray Moore, Moms Mabley, Dick Gregory, and Redd Foxx – whose outsized influence is still seen in today’s most noteworthy Black comics. The podcast features interviews and commentary from additional comedians and writers, plus uses archival clips from TV shows, comedy albums, and talk shows. Smoove dives into the career of a different icon each episode – re-framing their accomplishments in terms of their continued relevance, their essential influence, and the fight for equal rights in the present day.

Listen to “Funny My Way” at audible.com