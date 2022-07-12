Brawl Breaks Out at Church Funeral in Shreveport | Video

*A brawl broke out during a funeral at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Shreveport and one man was arrested in the melee.

On Saturday, family and friends gathered at the church to lay 24-year-old Orlando Puryear Jr. to rest, as reported by The YBF. He was fatally shot on the 4th of July, according to the outlet. Orlando’s 52-year-old uncle, Endrick Butler, started a fight that broke out on the balcony.

“I noticed the guy up in the second balcony up there, and he was standing over a guy,” said a woman who witnessed the brawl. “I didn’t know what they were doing. And then all of a sudden, I saw him choke this young man and then he pushed the young man down in the chair and started pounding on him.”

The fight erupted after the eulogy and lasted for about six minutes, according to the report.

“When I fell down to the ground, I was crying and I just went into prayer,” the woman recalled. “About three, four other guys ran up and jumped over chairs; then they all started beating on this person, and they started throwing chairs.”

Scroll up to watch the hot mess via the Instagram video above. The Pastor reportedly evacuated the church after the fight and “announced they would not be going to the cemetery,” per the report.

“We was shocked. It’s like, we didn’t know which way to go. We was just in shock that this had even happened.”

The victim reportedly declined to press charges against Orlando’s uncle, who was arrested for disturbing the peace.

Meanwhile, police are still on the hunt for the gunman who fatally shot Orlando and three other people who are expected to recover, according to the report.