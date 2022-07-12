Tuesday, July 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Brawl Breaks Out at Church Funeral in Shreveport | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

random church
random church with cross on roof

*A brawl broke out during a funeral at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Shreveport and one man was arrested in the melee.

On Saturday, family and friends gathered at the church to lay 24-year-old Orlando Puryear Jr. to rest, as reported by The YBF.  He was fatally shot on the 4th of July, according to the outlet. Orlando’s 52-year-old uncle, Endrick Butler, started a fight that broke out on the balcony. 

“I noticed the guy up in the second balcony up there, and he was standing over a guy,” said a woman who witnessed the brawl. “I didn’t know what they were doing. And then all of a sudden, I saw him choke this young man and then he pushed the young man down in the chair and started pounding on him.”

The fight erupted after the eulogy and lasted for about six minutes, according to the report. 

OTHER NEWS: Viral Video Shows Kids in San Francisco Encounter Homelessness and Open-air Drug Use | Watch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily)

“When I fell down to the ground, I was crying and I just went into prayer,” the woman recalled. “About three, four other guys ran up and jumped over chairs; then they all started beating on this person, and they started throwing chairs.”

Scroll up to watch the hot mess via the Instagram video above. The Pastor reportedly evacuated the church after the fight and “announced they would not be going to the cemetery,” per the report. 

“We was shocked. It’s like, we didn’t know which way to go. We was just in shock that this had even happened.”

The victim reportedly declined to press charges against Orlando’s uncle, who was arrested for disturbing the peace. 

Meanwhile, police are still on the hunt for the gunman who fatally shot Orlando and three other people who are expected to recover, according to the report.

Previous article‘Women Who Rock!’ EPIX’s New Docu-Series Pays Homage to Iconic Singer Jody Watley
Next articleTyler Perry and Steve Harvey Set for Rare Public Appearance at Invest Fest 2022
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO