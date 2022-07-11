Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack Refuses to Apologize for Twerking for Votes | Video

*Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack refuses to apologize for the viral TikTok of her twerking on a beach.

Mack decided it was a good idea to garner votes by acting like a video vixen. She says twerking represents an authentic version of herself, TMZ reports.

As we previously reported, the 28-year-old senator began trending on Twitter last week after she recorded a video of her twerking on the beach. At the end of the video she jokingly looked into the camera and said “vote for Senator Mack.”

“@MackDistrict6 just disgraced her and disgraced every black woman running for public office,” Republican politician Lavern Spicer said in response to the clip. “Right back at ya girl.” Senator Mack replied.

Mack made another video in reaction to a message on TikTok that said, “I don’t ever wanna hear you complain about how ‘women aren’t respected in this country’ after posting this.” Mack responded with a video saying, “honey baby, this ain’t it because I have an ivy league degree and I’m sitting state senator. It’s not about what I’m wearing or what I’m doing they won’t respect me regardless.”

Mack caused a stir with her twerking TikTok video.

“I am not going to apologize for being myself,” she said during a video interview with TMZ. “Or for living a joyful life, and for being unapologetically myself in every instant and enjoying a beautiful day.”

“I’m not going to apologize for showing exactly and telling exactly who I am every single step of the way of my campaign,” she continued. “For the folks who voted for me, they know that Tiara Mack is a silly, authentic, and sometimes bold leader.”

Mack added, “I will not apologize for showing young, queer Black women that they can live a joyful life and still make a positive impact on their community, and I will not apologize for being able to do a headstand, and I will not apologize for, you know, having enough cake to twerk.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mack said, “It’s not shocking that criticism about me enjoying my free time and using my body to express joy with a small ground of friends while on the beach in a bikini – that many people wear – is coming on the heels of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

“Since the twerking video came out, there has been a subsect of racist, misogynistic people who have called me anything and everything from the n-word to fat to a gorilla. Many of the negative comments I have received have been racially motivated, they have been racially disgusting, they have been comments on my body, and none of them have to do with policy.”

She added, “Again, it’s very convenient for the GOP to try and create a narrative that Black people and people of colour are changing society. There is a status quo, and just because [that’s] changing and the people who lead our country look different doesn’t mean that it’s bad – it’s just different.”

Check out Mack’s full comments via the YouTube clip below.

It's worth noting that Mack is reportedly pushing a sex-ed bill to teach 6-12th graders comprehensive sex education.