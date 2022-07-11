Monday, July 11, 2022
Steve Harvey Left Speechless While Admiring His Lovely Wife | Video

By Ny MaGee
*A clip has gone viral showing Steve Harvey admiring his lovely wife Marjorie, as the two prepare for a night on the town. 

In a 30-second video posted on July 6, Majorie is seen wearing a black blazer dress accessorized with stud earrings and gold heels. Her fashion choice left her famous husband speechless — watch the moment via the Instagram clip below. 

“The way he looks at her the entire time 🥺🥰,” one person wrote on TikTok. “Got to love that Steve for always admiring his wife, and making Majorie know she’s the baddest at all times. 💕💚,” another added. “Steve is like where do you think you are going looking like 🔥,” a third fan said on Instagram, as reported by Yahoo

Meanwhile, according to SandraRose, Steve is cheating on his wife of 15 years with Instagram model, Shannade Clermont

READ MORE: Lori Harvey Says Her Parents are ‘Couple Goals’ Following Split from Michael B. Jordan

 

Shannade reportedly retweeted one of Steve’s tweets, which she captioned, “Come home daddy.” She also made clear that Steve is “my man.”

Steve and his wife have not responded to accusations that he’s cheating with the former prostitute who served a year in jail for identity theft and wire fraud.

In related news, Harvey is set to create a festival for 2022. According to Vibe, the comedian partnered with Earn Your Leisure podcast cohosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Matthew Garland, and Michael MacDonald for a financial event called Invest Fest 2022

The festival will take place at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from August 5-7. Per the report, “Invest Fest 2022 will offer attendees activities focused on building wealth, entrepreneurship, and business etiquette.”

“People have got to start investing in themselves,” said Harvey in a press release. “When you go to Invest Fest, you invest in yourself. Why would you not do that? Be open to learn everything that will be poured into you. Stay open-minded. The majority of things that have happened to me have happened in ways I didn’t see coming, but I was open to it.” 

“Steve’s illustrious career gives him an incredible reach around the world,” Millings continued. “Which makes him a perfect partner as we’re on a mission to spread our message globally.”

General admission tickets for Invest Fest 2022 start at $249. For more information, visit investfest.com.

