Monday, July 11, 2022
Slick! Man Caught on Camera Switching Gas Pump Nozzles in Cali | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*A Shocking video out of Roseville, California shows a man switching gas pump nozzles with another customer who already paid to pump.

The incident happened at a local AMPM gas station and now Roseville Police are warning anyone getting gas to double-check their pumps as gas prices continue to rise across the nation.

Rob Baquera with Roseville Police says, “They, on the other side of the island, are actually using your nozzle to steal gas. We’ve seen a few cases historically where this has worked and we have been able to, fortunately, catch people.”

He also says that California’s average gas prices are about to drop under $6 a gallon in the next few weeks as long as there are no refinery issues.

