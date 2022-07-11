Monday, July 11, 2022
Prayers Up! Pastor John Gray Hospitalized in Critical Care – He Has ‘Lung Blood Clots’

By Fisher Jack
Aventer and John Gray - Getty
Aventer and John Gray – Getty

*We’ve just learned that Pastor John Gray has been hospitalized since Thursday. His wife, Aventer Gray, took to Instagram and posted that her husband is in a local hospital’s critical care unit in grave condition.

She captioned the post: “Hello family. My family and I stand in need of a miracle. Please keep my husband @realjohngray in your prayers…”

Aventer went on to explain that his condition is described as “saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots.”

A saddle PE is a large blood clot lodged in the main pulmonary artery. The blockage occurs in the leg and then travels to the lungs from large veins and other parts of the body, according to Healthline.  The Pastor is in a precarious situation; Aventer said the location of the Pastor’s saddle PE is life-threatening if it shifts.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Pastor John Gray Apologizes (AGAIN) to Wife for Having ‘Emotional’ Affairs with Other Women

Aventer Gray added that Pastor Gray needs two types of surgery because of the pressure on his heart in the next 24 hours. Doctors have warned her that other people have died with his exact condition. Pastor Gray must remain still and can not even go to the bathroom. However, Aventer maintains her faith in God that He will pull her husband back to health.

See Aventer’s post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aventer Gray (@iamaventergray)

Fisher Jack

