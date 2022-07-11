Monday, July 11, 2022
Olympian Kim Glass Attacked By Homeless Man in LA – Suffers Severe Injuries | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Olympic silver medalist #KimGlass has sustained several injuries after being brutally attacked by a homeless person in Los Angeles. The Olympic volleyball player took to social media over the weekend, sharing a horrific incident in which a homeless person attacked her.

“As I was leaving lunch, I was outside,” Kim Glass said in her post. “I was saying goodbye to a friend, and this homeless man ran up. He has something in his hand. He was on the other side of the car in the street. He just looked at me, with some pretty hateful eyes. As I turned to go tell my friend that I think something is wrong with him and I think he’s going to hit the car, before I knew it, a big metal bolt-like pipe hit me,” said Glass, pointing to her injuries.

She went on to say that the situation happened “so fast” and that the man threw the pipe from where he was standing on the street. In the video, Glass is bruised with injuries across her face, with her right eye seemingly completely shut from bruising and swelling.

On Sunday, Glass came back with an update, saying she would not need any surgeries and that her eye was not permanently damaged.

