Monday, July 11, 2022
Nicki Minaj Reacts to Pregnancy Rumors: ‘I’m Not Pregnant, I’m Fat’

By Ny MaGee
*Nicki Minaj has reacted to rumors that she is expecting her second child with husband Kenny Petty

Minaj addressed the speculation ahead of her performance at London’s Wireless Festival over the weekend, Complex reports. 

“Am I pregnant?” she said in an Instagram Live video (see below). “… Oh, I did mean to tweet this: ‘I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant. Yeah, I meant to tell y’all, [but] I forgot.”

Minaj flipped the script in a follow-up statement: “Oh wait,” said Minaj. “Did I say it wrong? I’m sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say I’m not pregnant, I’m fat.”

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sentenced to Home Detention in Sex Offender Case

Minaj apologized for messing up the joke.

“But thanks, guys, for all the congratulatory messages,” she continued. “Oh my god.”

Nicki and Petty welcomed their first child together, a son, in September 2020. Last week, he was sentenced to a year of in-home confinement and three years of probation for failing to register as a sex offender in California when he moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2019. 

When news first surfaced of Kenneth’s rape case, Nicki came to his defense. “He was 15, she was 16. In a relationship,” she wrote on social media in 2018. “But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t ruin my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Petty previously served seven years in prison for first-degree manslaughter, to which he plead guilty. He was released in 2013.

Petty was facing a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison for neglecting to register as a level 2 sex offender in California. He pleaded guilty to the charge in 2020. 

“I take full responsibility for whatever happens today,” Petty said prior to the sentencing. “I’m ashamed, embarrassed and disrespected my wife’s brand. There are no excuses, I broke the law. I thank you for giving me the chance to speak, to apologize.”

Nicki did not attend the sentencing hearing, but she wrote a letter in his defense. 

“I have no doubt my son would be traumatized if his father would be taken out of his life,” Nicki Minaj wrote in the letter that was read in court. “I’ve known Kenneth Petty for over 20 years, when I first met him I knew he needed guidance… I’ve seen his genuine evolution first hand.”

Petty and Minaj tied the knot in 2019. Rumor has it that she got pregnant with her second child in an effort to keep her hubby out of prison. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

