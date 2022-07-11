King YAHWEH and the Kingdom of YAHWEH’s Royal Ball 3 | Video & PICs

*It has been reported that the weather did not stop the show. The Royal Ball 3 was presented in Miami, Florida on June 25 and was a major success. The guest list varied from elite attorneys, influencers, and real estate moguls, who reportedly traveled from all around the country.

King YAHWEH and the Kingdom of YAHWEH featured an exotic showcase including a 22-foot giraffe, a lion, a camel, a monkey, thoroughbred horses pulling a carriage, and more, topping off the night with a performance to remember from the Latin Caribbean Artist Cruz Rock (www.cruzrock.com).

Cruz, previously appearing on major platforms TV shows and music awards worldwide, mesmerized the audience with his Caribbean flair as he performed his major hits.

The buzz is already beating for the next RB4 slated for June 24, 2023.