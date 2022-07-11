Monday, July 11, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

King YAHWEH and the Kingdom of YAHWEH’s Royal Ball 3 | Video & PICs

By Fisher Jack
0

*It has been reported that the weather did not stop the show. The Royal Ball 3 was presented in Miami, Florida on June 25 and was a major success. The guest list varied from elite attorneys, influencers, and real estate moguls, who reportedly traveled from all around the country.

King YAHWEH and the Kingdom of YAHWEH featured an exotic showcase including a 22-foot giraffe, a lion, a camel, a monkey, thoroughbred horses pulling a carriage, and more, topping off the night with a performance to remember from the Latin Caribbean Artist Cruz Rock (www.cruzrock.com).

Cruz, previously appearing on major platforms TV shows and music awards worldwide, mesmerized the audience with his Caribbean flair as he performed his major hits.

The buzz is already beating for the next RB4 slated for June 24, 2023.

King Yahweh at RB3
King Yahweh at RB3

Giraffe at RB3
Giraffe at RB3

Previous articleHow To Catch Up on Lost Sleep
Next articleSlick! Man Caught on Camera Switching Gas Pump Nozzles in Cali | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO