Herschel Walker’s Campaign Aids Slam Him for Being a ‘Pathological Liar’

*Herschel Walker is running against Georgia’s Raphael Warnock for Senate, but several of his campaign aids claim he’s not fit for higher office because he’s a compulsive liar.

It seems several of his people feel slighted that they were lied to by Walker about the existence of several children that he has fathered with multiple women. Walker himself is said to have denied the existence of his “secret” kids until a Daily Beast article exposed the truth.

According to a new report by The Daily Beast, when the campaign later asked Walker whether there were any other children he had not previously made public, he told them no — but that turned out not to be true.

The Beast reports that its “account of Walker lying to his own campaign about his children comes from a closely connected adviser and was verified by communications that the source turned over” to the outlet.

READ MORE: Hypocrite Herschel Walker Finally Coming Clean – GOP Senate Candidate Admits He Has 4 Kids | VIDEO

“He’s lied so much that we don’t know what’s true,” the Beast’s source said.

According to PEOPLE, Walker’s aides describe him as a “pathological liar” who lies “like he’s breathing.”

In a statement issued following the Daily Beast’s report, Walkers’ campaign manager called the accusations “pure gossip with anonymous sources from a left-leaning publication who has been obsessed with Herschel and his family.” He did not deny the claims made in the Daily Beast report.

We reported earlier, per The Daily Beast, that the former football star has four children, including two sons and a daughter whom he had never discussed publicly. Walker has repeatedly criticized absentee fathers over the years and has called on Black men, in particular, to play an active role in the children’s lives, holding up his relationship with his older son, Christian Walker, as an example.

Walker recently told a crowd of conservative Christians that his kids “knew the truth.” He made this admission while peaking before an audience at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual “Road to Majority” conference.

“Well, first of all, they knew the truth. You know, I’ve never denied any of my kids and I love them more than I love anything,” he said. “And they didn’t do anything, which just makes me want to fight harder because I’m tired of people misleading the American people. I’m tired of people misleading my family.”

Meanwhile, Walker was recently mocked on social media for falsely claiming to be a police officer and an FBI agent.

According to reports, Walker has claimed in at least three speeches delivered before he entered politics that he served in law enforcement. Per MSN, he previously told a U.S. Army audience: “I worked in law enforcement, so I had a gun,” he claimed. In 2017, he said, “I work with the Cobb County Police Department.”

The Cobb County Police Department told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution it has no record of Walker working with the department.

Walker also told an audience in 2019, “I spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school. Y’all didn’t know I was an agent?”

The former NFLer has never been an FBI agent.