Go Go Go See ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical!’ – Broadway in Hollywood Welcomes Tony Award Winner | VIDEO

*Tony Award-winning Director Alex Timbers has crafted theatrical perfection! Hold on to your garters and loosen your ascots, it’s gonna be a wild and enjoyable night at Moulin Rouge! The Musical now that the curtains have risen at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the 20th Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann. It has opened to roaring applause and standing ovations and it plays now through September 4th, 2022.

The lights, the ever-changing scenic designs, the costumes, the red hot sexy choreography and the pulsating music lures the audience from the first beat to the last glistening bow.

A surprising medley of familiar pop songs are woven into the storyline where the star showgirl is torn between a starving artist and a wealthy aristocrat.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical stars Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan as Christian, as well as Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini.

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is the Satine Alternate. All are dazzling stars who capture the original 1890s essence of Paris’ famed Moulin Rouge, the birthplace of the French cancan.

The company thrills with every scintillating move. Bravo to Nicci Claspell, Harper Miles, Andrés Quintero, Adrienne Balducci, Andrew Brewer, Jack Cahill-Lemme, Sam J. Cahn, Darius Crenshaw, Alexander Gil Cruz, Alexa De Barr, Tamrin Goldberg, Alexis Hasbrouck, Jordan Fife Hunt, Justin Keats, Tyler John Logan, Tanisha Moore, Brayden Newby, Kent Overshown, Amy Quanbeck, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jenn Stafford, Denzel Tsopnang, Travis Ward-Osborne, Sharrod Williams, Jennifer Wolfe and Ricardo A. Zayas.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical!‘s tour will also play in Costa Mesa at Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts from November 9-27, 2022.

For tickets or more information on the current run at The Hollywood Pantages visit: BroadwayinHollywood.com

