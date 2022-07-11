Monday, July 11, 2022
Eddie Murphy’s Daughter Bria Murphy Weds Actor Michael Xavier | PICs

By Ny MaGee
Bria Murphy
Eddie Murphy and his daughter Bria Murphy / Getty

*Eddie Murphy’s eldest daughter Bria Murphy tied the knot with actor Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills. 

According to reports, 250 close friends and family of the couple attended the ceremony. The wedding party included her father and her mother Nicole Murphy

Per PEOPLE, “the bridal gown was designed by Netta BenShabu, while the groom wore a Knot Standard tuxedo, styled by Dion Lattimore.”

Bria announced her engagement in December, sharing photos on Instagram that she captioned: “My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always.” In another upload, she wrote, “I can’t wait to marry you.”

READ MORE: Martin Lawrence Says Eddie Murphy Can Pay for Daughter’s Wedding to His Son | Video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bria (@bria_murphy)

In a subsequent engagement post, she added, “I can’t wait to marry you. 🥰.”

In his own post, Xavier wrote, “Forever my love ❤️💍,” 

Bria is one of Eddie’s 10 children that he shares with multiple women. The Hollywood icon is also father to Eric, 33, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel Iris, 15, Izzy Oona, 6, and Max Charles, 3.

Murphy previously described Bria as a “good kid.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bria (@bria_murphy)

“I’m glad that people get to see how talented she is,” Eddie told reporters at his daughter’s L.A. art show in 2020, per PEOPLE. “We’ve known for years how talented she is. It’s exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I’m having all of those proud parent feelings.”

He added, “I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

