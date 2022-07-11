Are Your Miranda Rights Under Attack? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade a few weeks ago it’s all some people want to talk about. While I agree it is mainstream newsworthy, the docket of cases the Supreme Court reviewed in this session included at least two other cases that deserve our attention – especially if you’re Black in America. One of those cases has to do with your Miranda Rights.

If you’ve watched a television show or movie or had the unfortunate experience of getting arrested you’ve heard those infamous words. They start with ‘You have the right to remain silent.’

But the Supreme Court has ruled the arresting officer no longer can be held at fault if s/he doesn’t advise you of your rights. What does that mean the next time you or a loved one gets detained?

Click the video above to find out what a retired FBI agent told me.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.