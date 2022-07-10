Woman with Four Kids Gets Furious When Her Baby Daddy Brings Food for His Child Only | WATCH

*A video of a mother of four (Eliz McGlaston a/k/a Lisa) nagging one of her baby daddies is going viral as you read this. Lisa is visited by the father of one of her kids. The father has brought a McDonald’s meal specifically (and certainly only enough) for his particular son, and nothing for Lisa’s other kids.

This turns Lisa off: instead of thanking him for showing he cares for his son, she threatens to “expose” him for only caring for his own son while neglecting the other three.

“It ain’t more than enough food in that bag for everybody,” she is heard grumbling in the video, as her baby daddy arrives with a McDonald’s meal and a drink for his own son. Obviously, this is what the baby daddy has always been doing; he only brings food for his own son, not the other kids.

She trains her eyes on the bag he is carrying and adds, “That don’t look enough for all my kids!”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Bill Gates Daughter Gets Racist Comments After Posting Pic with Rumored Black Boyfriend | VIDEO

She then asks, “What about my other kids?”

The man, quite taken aback, asks, “What about your other kids?” He then quickly answers his own question thus: “They ain’t my kids.”

“But them yo’ kid’s siblings though,” she shoots back. “My other kids finna be left out…”

The stunned man then asks her, “You didn’t feed them?”

To save the situation, the man reasonably proposes that Lisa should send their shared son to the car to eat his sandwich. Then he says the boy could eat in his room, away from the other three children, or eat in his car. He further makes it clear he is only responsible for his biological child, so she should call her other baby daddies to feed their own kids as he is feeding his.

But the more he explains himself, the more he seems to add petrol to the fire, for she gets even more furious. After some heated back and forth, with both mostly talking at the same time, Lisa asks him to handover the food to her, which he does immediately, only for her to toss the drink and bag on the ground. The drink can be seen rolling on the road.

At this point, the humiliated baby daddy returns to his car and leaves.

People who have viewed the video have given mixed reactions, as expected. Some support the woman, arguing the baby daddy should always bring enough food for all kids, since the others are his son’s siblings.

However, other viewers feel the woman is trying to use the man, arguing that while he should sometimes bring something for the other kids, he is not obliged and should not be forced if he is not up to it. They add that the woman’s conduct partly explains why she is single with four kids.