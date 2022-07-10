Sunday, July 10, 2022
HomeRace/GenderRacism
News

Emmett Till Protesters Storm Senior Facility Seeking Wrongful Accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*Emmett Till protestors stormed a senior living facility looking for his accuser, #CarolynBryantDonham. On Wednesday, a dozen racial-justice activists arrived at a senior living facility in #Raleigh, North Carolina. The group was searching for Donham, hoping that authorities would extradite her to Mississippi to be arrested.

Last month, 67 years after Till’s death, an arrest warrant for Donham was found in a Mississippi court basement. Since the discovery, Till’s family has been pushing for the warrant to be executed, and they’re not alone.

“You cannot ignore this,” Till’s cousin said. “If this is what’s needed to do for us to change our mindset, our behaviors, and attitudes in society, then this will do it. This will do it. Execute the warrant.”

Protestors have searched two locations so far, looking for Donham. They initially checked out an apartment where Donham was thought to reside before going to the living facility.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Arrest Warrant Found for White Woman Responsible for Killing of Emmett Till in 1955

Emmett Till - Carolyn Bryant Donham (Getty-CBS News)
Emmett Till – Carolyn Bryant Donham (Getty-CBS News)

Individuals at the facility were shocked to see protestors outside of the building. One resident says the facility was briefly put on lockdown during the protest. Raleigh police arrived within minutes of protestors entering the building.

“I do understand that Ms. Bryant is in her mid-to-late-eighties. But understandably, this is a crime she committed when she was 22. Sixty years later, it’s time for her to be held accountable

Previous articleDJ Jazzy Jeff on Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock: ‘He Would’ve Done the SAME to Mike Tyson!’ | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO