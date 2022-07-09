Usher Asks Why His ‘Confessions’ Was Not Included in Rolling Stone’s Best Debut Albums List

*Usher is undisputedly one of the stars in the R&B industry. The 43-year-old singer and dancer was born in Dallas, Texas. He has a trail of big hits along his career path and still drops great tracks here and there just to let his millions of fans know he is still in the game. They praise him now and then. But it looks like when Usher Raymond realizes he is not getting the praises he feels he deserves, he doesn’t mind nudging them to praise him.

On July 1, Rolling Stone magazine quite rubbed him the wrong way and he let them know about it immediately. The monthly music and pop culture outlet released a list of the 100 best debut albums of all time. The ranked list had the likes of Kanye West, Taylor Swift and Billy Eilish and no Usher. As reported by HotNewHipHop, they posted it on their Instagram with the caption, “An ode to artists who nailed it Day One.”

Some hours after the post went public, Usher commented, “Confessions ain’t there?”

Soon, people began to react to his comment, bringing to his attention that the list is made up of DEBUT albums and so “Confessions,” which was his fourth album, didn’t qualify. He released that album in 2004. Usher’s first album was titled “Usher,” and he released it a whopping 10 years before in 1994.

So, will Usher apologize? As of tthis posting the singer had not issued a response for jumping to conclusions before he understood the statement. What is not in doubt, however, is that Usher loves “Confessions.” The album has some of his best songs, such as “Bad Girl,” “Burn,” and “Yeah!”

His love for this album was manifested when he performed some of its tracks on NPR’s Tiny Desk segment in an effort to “represent the past, present, and future of Black music.“