Raphael Saadiq Named Exec. Music Producer of Marvel’s ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ | WATCH

*Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for Marvel’s new animated series “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.” The Grammy-winning musician will be responsible for giving the series a sound that is akin to the many music genres popular in New York City (hip-hop, pop, R&B, jazz, Jamaican, funk, Latin).

The news came out on July 1 from the Disney panel at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. There was also a promo video showing Saddiq at work in the studio (watch it above).

“I am proud to be working with Disney Branded Television on this groundbreaking new series featuring a female African American Marvel Super Hero, who is smart, funny, compassionate, and a born leader,” Saadiq revealed in a statement. “I look forward to helping the creative team bring the show to life through music.”

The official description of the series reads, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, based on Marvel’s hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.”

The vocals for the theme song and additional songs throughout the series are provided by Diamond White, voice of Lunella/Moon Girl. Apart from White, other voice cast in the series includes Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops; Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; and Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.