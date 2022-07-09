Oprah Winfrey’s Father Dies At 88 – She was with Him in His Last Moments | VIDEO

*Oprah Winfrey has lost her father, Vernon Winfrey, who transitioned yesterday, July 8. He was 88. In earlier social media posts, Oprah messaged that her father was ill. However, she has not shared any details about his illness or death.

Winfrey shared the news on social media which included a video of her father being sung to by Whitley Phelps at a recent Fourth of July celebration her family held. In the caption, Oprah wrote a very sincere message in honor of her father.

“Less than a week ago we honored my father, Vernon Winfrey, in his own backyard,” Winfrey wrote. “My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak.”

“Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath,” she continued. “We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing. That Peace still abides. All is well.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Brand Spanking New Disney Wish Offers Luxury Accommodations for Everyone | PICsVideos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

Winfrey concluded her caption with a message thanking her followers for their prayers during this difficult time.

Vernon Winfrey held several roles in the East Nashville community where he moved after serving a stint in the U.S. Army. While he had been a barber for well over 50 years with his own barbershop, he also was an elected Nashville city councilman, a deacon at his church and the owner of a small grocery store.

Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, died on Thanksgiving in November 2018 at age 83. In an interview with People at the time, Winfrey opened up about her mother’s death, explaining to the outlet, “I feel like it was as sacred and as blessed as a passing can be.”

On the Fourth of July,according to TODAY, rather than celebrating Independence Day, Winfrey and her family celebrated what she called a “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Celebration.” The former talk show host shared a video documenting the day on her Instagram, filmed by Gayle King.