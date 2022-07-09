ABC News Makes Janai Norman Weekend Co-Anchor Of ‘Good Morning America’ | WATCH

*ABC News has named Janai Norman co-anchor of the weekend edition “Good Morning America.” Norman has worked for ABC News for 11 years. She will share the anchor desk with Eva Pilgrim and Whit Johnson every weekend.

In a memo to staff on Tuesday, Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, described Janai as a versatile and talented journalist, “whether she is anchoring at the desk, conducting a one-on-one interview with a newsmaker of the day or reporting in the field on breaking news.”

Godwin added that Norma puts her heart into her work and makes it a priority to cover the most important underreported issues of our time, including the maternal mortality crisis facing Black women and the stigma of mental health.

Janai Norman started at ABC News as an intern in 2011, working at the company’s News One affiliate service. She was back again in 2016 to cover politics as a multi-platform reporter in the Washington, D.C. bureau. From there, she became an overnight anchor for “World News Now” and “America This Morning.”

Before joining ABC News, Janai worked in local news as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor in Columbia, Missouri, Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Orlando, Florida, according to UrbanHollywood411.

Norman’s promotion opportunity came out Dan B. Harris, a longtime ABC News anchor, left the weekend edition of “Good Morning America” last year to focus on entrepreneurial ventures and run his “10% Happier” meditation company, which includes a podcast, a smartphone app, and a book.