Friday, July 8, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Young Thug’s Nephew (Fardereen Deonta Grier) Arrested for Killing Girlfriend

By Fisher Jack
0

Fardereen Deonta Grier - East Point Police-WGCL
The man who allegedly killed his girlfriend in East Point earlier this week has been identified as Fardereen Deonta Grier. According to East Point Police Department, Grier is a nephew of the rapper known as Young Thug. – East Point Police-WGCL

*ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — The man who allegedly killed his girlfriend in East Point earlier this week has been identified as Fardereen Deonta Grier. According to East Point Police Department, Grier is a nephew of the rapper known as Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams.

Grier is reportedly the son of Young Thug’s sister, according to TMZ.

Police say that Grier initially told police that two guys in ski masks attempted to rob them as they were leaving the apartment and one of the gunmen shot the victim, Destiny Fitzpatrick.

He claimed he dragged his girlfriend’s body back into the apartment and asked someone to call police.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Sandra Douglass Morgan Makes History as New Team President for Las Vegas Raiders

Witnesses told police they heard Grier arguing with Fitzpatrick before the shooting. One of the witnesses said he heard a gunshot and then walked outside and saw the victim on the ground.

Grier eventually confessed, according to EPD.

Young Thug was arrested in May on RICO charges. An 88-page indictment claims that Williams, along with another rapper known as Gunna and 26 other people, are part of the YSL (Young Slime Life) street gang. Prosecutors say the gang members have engaged in violent criminal activity since 2012.

Williams is currently in custody and is facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

Click here for updates on this story

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleMichael Jackson Songs Pulled From Streamers Amid Accusations He Didn’t Sing on Them
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO