Friday, July 8, 2022
Underwhelming: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Lacks Excitement | WatchTrailer

By Marie Moore
(L-R): Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth  in Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER. Photo  Jasin Boland. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

*After seeing “Thor: Love and Thunder,” I felt neither love or thunder. In fact, there was a feeling of loathing and disappointment.

Having been a big fan of Thora many years, it was a blow seeing the depths of destruction to which the god of Thunder had fallen. All due to a lack of imagination and a trite script.

In his search to find himself, Thor’s beer belly and loss of power was a strain on all diehard fans. The ultimate insult to MCU fans, is to see that which made Thor (Chris Hemsworth) what he was—his hammer (taken away from him.

Now, ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir.

Tessa Thompson THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER. Photo: Jasin Boland. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Tessa Thompson is back in her role as King Valkyrie in the village of New Asgard. She tires, however, of her leadership role. As the last surviving Valkyrie, Asgard’s elite force of female warriors, she misses the old days, fighting alongside her sisters.

Christian Bale in ‘ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

A highlight of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” is Christian Bale as the galactic killer, Gorr (the God Butcher—and wearing a white sheet, no less). He seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the Gorr threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg (Taika Waititi), and Foster. Together they venture out on a cosmic journey to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film also stars Russell Crowe, Jaimie Alexander, and Chris Pratt.  

