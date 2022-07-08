Friday, July 8, 2022
Doja Cat Caught! She’s Blasting Actor for Posting DM Convo – ‘Borderline Snake Sh*t’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Doja Cat - screenshot
Doja Cat – screenshot

*In her efforts to shoot her shot at ‘Stranger Things’ actor #JosephQuinn, Doja Cat slid into the DM’s of his 17-year-old co-star #NoahSchnapp, but things went left when Schnapp posted the messages online!

Doja went live on TikTok on Thursday night to seemingly blast Noah for posting their private DMs, and while she said she was trying to be cool about it, Doja insinuated that the young actor was being a “weasel” and a “snake.”

She also made commentary about jeopardizing their own relationship as a result of his actions.

“Let’s try to be chill about it. To be fair, this is like a kid. Like, Noah is like…I don’t know how old he is, but there’s no way he’s like over 21. And he might be, like I could be wrong. But, like, when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb—click the link in our bio to read more!

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Fisher Jack

