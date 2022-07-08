‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: ‘With this Ring, I Marry You’ | Watch

*We have a preview clip of this week’s new episode of “Brat Loves Judy,” which airs Thursdays on WE tv.

In the clip, its wedding day for Da Brat and her ladylove Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. We previously reported that the couple tied the knot at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia on Feb. 22. The reality show was taped before their wedding ceremony.

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” DaBrat, born Shawntae Harris, previously shared with PEOPLE. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime,” Dupart said at the time. “It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

One hundred guests were reportedly in attendance for the couple’s wedding earlier this year, including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss. Watch the moment the couple exchanged vows via the YouTube clip above.

Here’s more about the new season via the press release: Brat and Judy plan a wedding of the century, but the rush towards the date 2-22-22 unveils unresolved relationship issues. The power couple faces major hurdles from having a baby to exploding their careers as they navigate married life. Brat is focused on her new music while Judy is dealing with problems as her business grows bigger than ever. Judy questions Brat’s commitment to the wedding. The couple clashes over why wedding planning is not moving forward.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Brat and Judy face unexpected drama on their special day before they arrive at the ceremony. After missing Judy’s birthday, Deja talks to Judy. Meanwhile, LisaRaye has a surprise for the happy couple, and Judy has one last surprise for Brat.

Tune in to “Brat Loves Judy​” Thursdays at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WE tv.