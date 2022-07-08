Friday, July 8, 2022
Miami Police Release Bodycam Footage of Polo G’s Arrest

By Ny MaGee
Polo G
Polo G’s mugshot via TMZ

*Police bodycam footage has been released of Polo G‘s 2021 arrest in Miami. 

“Polo was arrested right after his “The Goat” album release party with both cops and the Chicago-bred rapper claiming they were roughed up in the process,” per TMZ.

The rapper was initially charged with resisting arrest without violence but the charge was later dropped after Polo completed anger management classes. The newly released footage shows him yelling at an officer inside a police cruiser and hurling insults over his chosen profession.

Watch the moment via the clip below. 

Here’s more from TMZ: 

Polo’s insults seem to roll off the officer, but then their convo touches on an all-too-real scenario of a cop being killed in the line of duty, leaving his kids fatherless. Later in the video, Polo is seen getting medical aid as he pleads his case, claiming cops caused him to “blackout” when they first apprehended him. Meanwhile, cops alleged Polo was kicking their car like a madman during the arrest.

Here’s what the outlet reported about Polo’s arrest last year:

According to the arrest affidavit, obtained by TMZ, cops say they initially pulled over the rapper’s car because the Cadillac had blackout tinted windows. Cops say the driver became combative when he was asked to lower his windows. Things got tense after cops say they heard someone in the vehicle say it was bulletproof. Cops say they then asked if there were any firearms in the vehicle but claim the occupants inside the car did not respond and started to look nervously at each other.

Cops say they told everyone to get out of the car but Polo G allegedly shouted, “F*** you, what the f*** do I have to get out of the vehicle for?” According to cops, they tried to forcefully remove Polo from the Cadi and a struggle ensued … with the rapper and an officer ending up on the ground. Cops say that while an officer struggled placing handcuffs on the rapper, he felt multiple punches and elbows strike him in multiple areas of his head like the chin, forehead and cheek. Another officer says he witnessed rapper on top of the cop swinging his elbows striking the cop.

Polo’s mother/manager Stacia Mac claims her son was racially profiled following his album release party.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

