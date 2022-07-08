Miami Police Release Bodycam Footage of Polo G’s Arrest

*Police bodycam footage has been released of Polo G‘s 2021 arrest in Miami.

“Polo was arrested right after his “The Goat” album release party with both cops and the Chicago-bred rapper claiming they were roughed up in the process,” per TMZ.

The rapper was initially charged with resisting arrest without violence but the charge was later dropped after Polo completed anger management classes. The newly released footage shows him yelling at an officer inside a police cruiser and hurling insults over his chosen profession.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Polo’s insults seem to roll off the officer, but then their convo touches on an all-too-real scenario of a cop being killed in the line of duty, leaving his kids fatherless. Later in the video, Polo is seen getting medical aid as he pleads his case, claiming cops caused him to “blackout” when they first apprehended him. Meanwhile, cops alleged Polo was kicking their car like a madman during the arrest.

Here’s what the outlet reported about Polo’s arrest last year:

According to the arrest affidavit, obtained by TMZ, cops say they initially pulled over the rapper’s car because the Cadillac had blackout tinted windows. Cops say the driver became combative when he was asked to lower his windows. Things got tense after cops say they heard someone in the vehicle say it was bulletproof. Cops say they then asked if there were any firearms in the vehicle but claim the occupants inside the car did not respond and started to look nervously at each other.