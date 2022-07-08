Friday, July 8, 2022
Americans Are Having Their Job Offers Rescinded

By Ny MaGee
Getty

*According to a new report, Americans are having their job offers rescinded days before they are set to start. 

“I was told they were trying to find me a position in a different department, but it’s also the end of their fiscal year, so they’re taking a long time to get back to me,” said Joynese Speller, 26, of Charlotte, North Carolina. She tells CNBC Make It that she was to start a new job as a project delivery specialist for a health care company on June 6.  “I left one job thinking I was going to another, so I wasn’t financially prepared for what was coming.”

But things didn’t quite work out as planned as Speller was told that due to budget cuts, the job she was offered was being eliminated.

Marquelle Turner-Gilchrist, 35, of Los Angels was offered a job at a social commerce company in April. When he emailed the company inquiring about the job details he told CNBC that he “didn’t hear from the co-founder for a few days, which was weird, because communication until then was great.”

Days later, the CEO of the company called Turner-Gilchrist and “rescinded the job offer — “explaining that the company was largely funded by crypto investors whose digital assets were losing value by the day,” per CNBC. 

“We’re revisiting what’s happening in crypto market which has taken an unfortunate turn, and as a result, we don’t believe it’s a good idea to bring on additional headcount at this time,” Turner-Gilchrist recalls the CEO telling him, according to the report. 

“I’ve heard of offers being rescinded,” Turner-Gilchrist said. “But it’s never happened to me [before].”

Jennifer Bell, 27, tells CNBC that she was hired as an operations manager at Walmart in Louisville, Kentucky, but days after she accepted the offer, the position was eliminated.

“It’s almost unbelievable,” she said. “I had a day to be upset, and then the next day I started applying to jobs left and right.”

Bell remains hopeful that she can still secure a position with the company she calls “recession-proof.”

“I’m hopeful, knowing it’s the type of company that has been stable for decades,” she said.  “It’s hard to work through and tell yourself every day, ‘Hey, it’s not you,’ when you know it’s not your worth or confidence or background.”

Sid Upadhyay, co-founder and CEO of the recruiting company WizeHire, noted that a rescinded job offer is not a reflection of job-seekers skills or abilities.

“Broadly speaking, we’re seeing rescinded offers in a minority of cases,” Upadhyay said. “There are still hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the market, and most organizations extending offers are resilient and profitable companies.”

Upadhyay noted that a rescinded job offer is usually a sign that a business is figuring out its balance sheet. 

“Most of these high-profile staffing cuts are from hyper-growth tech companies focused on nixing early-career jobs,” per the report. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

