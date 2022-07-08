A Nurse Tried to Smuggle Cocaine and Weed into Jail for Gunna⁠ – According to Prosecutors | WATCH

*It looks like #Gunna may have gotten into trouble as he remains behind bars until his trial starts in January 2023. According to WSBTV, a nurse allegedly was caught trying to smuggle some drugs into prison for the rapper.
Gunna currently sits in prison awaiting his trial as he was accused of “several gang-affiliated infractions” in the RICO case against #YSL. Over a dozen members of YSL face similar if not the exact charges, including #YoungThug. Both rappers insist they are not a part of criminal activity or responsible for certain dangerous escapades in #Atlanta.
In May, a nurse was found inside the #FultonCounty jail with “a bag full of marijuana and cocaine.”
During Gunna’s bond hearing on Thursday, prosecutors alleged that the drugs were for him raising further questions.
