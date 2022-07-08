Friday, July 8, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

A Nurse Tried to Smuggle Cocaine and Weed into Jail for Gunna⁠ – According to Prosecutors | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*It looks like #Gunna may have gotten into trouble as he remains behind bars until his trial starts in January 2023.⁠ According to WSBTV, a nurse allegedly was caught trying to smuggle some drugs into prison for the rapper. ⁠

Gunna currently sits in prison awaiting his trial as he was accused of “several gang-affiliated infractions” in the RICO case against #YSL. Over a dozen members of YSL face similar if not the exact charges, including #YoungThug. Both rappers insist they are not a part of criminal activity or responsible for certain dangerous escapades in #Atlanta. ⁠

In May, a nurse was found inside the #FultonCounty jail with “a bag full of marijuana and cocaine.”⁠

During Gunna’s bond hearing on Thursday, prosecutors alleged that the drugs were for him raising further questions.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Young Thug’s Nephew (Fardereen Deonta Grier) Arrested for Killing Girlfriend

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleAmericans Are Having Their Job Offers Rescinded
Next articleUnderwhelming: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Lacks Excitement | WatchTrailer
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO