The Pulse of Entertainment: Pastor William Demps Releases Debut Legacy Music Single Titled ‘Alright’ | WATCH

*“I got the deal not expecting the deal,” said Paster William Demps about his record deal with the imprint Legacy Music Group/Sony Music. “It’s been an amazing experience. God brought everything together before ‘Sunday Best.’”

William Demps is a pastor, Urban Inspirational singer, songwriter, hair stylist and salon owner. After signing a record deal with Legacy Music Group, an imprint of Jovan Dawkins (Dawkins and Dawkins) he hit the recording studio immediately. He is currently promoting his first single off the imprint titled “Alright.” The debut single is accompanied with a music video and is written by living legend Eric Dawkins (Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Mary Mary) and Demps.

“I’m a preacher’s kid (PK),” he explained when asked. “My first memory of ever singing was in the church…it was organic. I started in the angel choir. My first solo performance was in the house of the Lord. My first professional performance was with the Washington State Mass Children’s Choir. It opened my eyes to being a part of something bigger.”

“By middle/high school I was in a singing guy group,” he continued. “Then I started my own group and God started opening doors for me. I tried to bring them with me…but God said, ‘I want you.’ It was a scary experience, I started out with people…I said this next level you can keep it, it’s too much…God said, ‘Be obedient.’ I literally had to live it.”

The “Alright” single’s music video, directed by Terence “Church”, is current in rotation on BET’s Gospel Youtube page at 140,000 views. It peaked at #9 on Apple’s iTunes Christian Chart. Demps competed in BET’s “Sunday Best” Season 7. As a songwriter, his credits include Crystal Aikens (“Sunday Best”), Geoffrey Golden (“Sunday Best”) and Melvin Crispell, III (“Sunday Best), and Grammy-nominated VaShawn Mitchell. He is the Assistant Pastor at Paradise of Praise ministry in his hometown of Seattle, WA

On the meaning of the single “Alright” Pastor William Demps said, “When people hear the song it sounds like a party song. It means I understand what it is to go through trouble. We say, ‘Why, why now?’ I’m learning in this life it’s alright. It’s not about being perfect. In this world you have tribulations, but I’ve overcome the world. I still got the joy of the Lord and that’s the message. Hold on to God and your faith cause the enemy’s job is to wear us out.”

Get more info at: www.WilliamDemps.com www.LegacyMusicGroup.com

